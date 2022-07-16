Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics Price Performance

Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heat Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.