Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

ABT opened at $108.82 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

