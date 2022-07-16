Hendley & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

