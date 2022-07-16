Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

