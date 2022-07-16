Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

