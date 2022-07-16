Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.2 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.06 ($61.06) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.29 and a 200-day moving average of €65.57.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

