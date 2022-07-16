Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.