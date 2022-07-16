HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

HPK opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.71. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

