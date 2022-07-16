Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,114.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.21) to GBX 1,067 ($12.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($12.90) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.84.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

