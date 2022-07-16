HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $939,792.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and $939,792.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001878 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

