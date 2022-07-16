Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 60.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

