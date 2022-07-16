Hord (HORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,503.00

Hord (HORD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $934,663.85 and approximately $126,503.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051743 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001878 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
