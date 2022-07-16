Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $611,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,464 shares of company stock worth $319,271 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.