Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.50

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 51952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $744,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

