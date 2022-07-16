Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 76.0% in June

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.5 days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

