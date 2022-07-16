Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 76.0% in June

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.5 days.
Hoshizaki Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.
About Hoshizaki
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.