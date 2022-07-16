Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.38.
Hub Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.