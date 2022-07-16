Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

