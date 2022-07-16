Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 126.4% in June

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 5,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

