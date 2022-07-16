HUNT Market Capitalization Reaches $47.27 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $47.27 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

