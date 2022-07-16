HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $185.99 million and $6.99 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 186,012,368 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.
Buying and Selling HUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
