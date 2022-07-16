HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. HUSD has a market cap of $185.39 million and $7.04 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,740.20 or 0.99992853 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009266 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003378 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 185,512,336 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
