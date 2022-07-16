Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in June

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 2,380,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 700.1 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
