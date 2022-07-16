HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $11.32 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $29,654.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

