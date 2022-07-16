Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Trading Up 14.6%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

