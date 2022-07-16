Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.28

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 142086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.75 ($12.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Articles

