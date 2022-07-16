ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. ICHI has a total market cap of $22.73 million and $67,307.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.69 or 0.00022595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

