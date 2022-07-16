Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0099

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.
About Idavoll Network
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Idavoll Network Coin Trading
