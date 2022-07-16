Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Critical Analysis

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Tesla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 13.24 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.09 Tesla $53.82 billion 13.87 $5.52 billion $7.37 97.72

Analyst Recommendations

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tesla 8 9 19 0 2.31

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.35%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $868.27, suggesting a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics N/A N/A N/A Tesla 13.51% 28.11% 13.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tesla beats Ideanomics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.