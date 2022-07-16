Idle (IDLE) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $8,207.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

