Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 240 ($2.85) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ilika Price Performance

Shares of ILIKF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Ilika has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.69.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

