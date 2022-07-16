Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 240 ($2.85) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Ilika Price Performance
Shares of ILIKF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Ilika has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.69.
Ilika Company Profile
