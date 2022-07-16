Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.40.

Impinj Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PI opened at $67.50 on Friday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Impinj by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

