Impossible Finance Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $945,356.19 and $3,360.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.
Impossible Finance Coin Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
