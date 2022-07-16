Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,458.00 and a beta of 1.45. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,174 shares in the company, valued at $39,402,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $651,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,402,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,415 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.