Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 2,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

