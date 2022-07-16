Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR remained flat at $11.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

