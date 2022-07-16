Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Indivior Price Performance

Indivior stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754. Indivior has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.19.

About Indivior

Indivior ( OTCMKTS:INVVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

