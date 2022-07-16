Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDEXY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.50) to €25.50 ($25.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.00) to €22.50 ($22.50) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 983,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

