Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the June 15th total of 619,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Information Services Group

In related news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 70,074 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 143,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 210,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

