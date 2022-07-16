Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

LMT traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,582. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

