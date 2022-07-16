Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 23,298 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 7,468,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

