Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Trading Up 3.4 %

American International Group stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 4,393,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.