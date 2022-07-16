Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,905,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

