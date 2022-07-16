Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.54. 2,409,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

