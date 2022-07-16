Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 89.6% in June

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 553,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $6,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Innovid Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:CTV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 136,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Innovid has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

