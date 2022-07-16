Insider Buying: Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £792.43 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £792.43 ($942.47).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10,940.00. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 98.70 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.66.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is presently 50,000.00%.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading

