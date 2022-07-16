Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $40,100.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,595,709 shares in the company, valued at $28,837,586.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $40,150.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.

TELA Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

TELA stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.