Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £58,320 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.85), for a total value of £58,320 ($69,362.51).

Chemring Group Stock Performance

LON CHG opened at GBX 331.50 ($3.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £938.72 million and a PE ratio of 2,071.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 246.88 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.56).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chemring Group

Separately, Barclays cut Chemring Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.28) to GBX 336 ($4.00) in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More

