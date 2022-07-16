Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 659,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

