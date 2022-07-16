Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 231 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $689.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $963.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.