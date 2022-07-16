Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 421 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $167.48.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.