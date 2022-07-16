Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 996 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in American International Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE AIG opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

